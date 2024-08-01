Stumpy lives! Iconic Tidal Basin cherry tree’s little ones take root

It was a sad farewell in D.C. when a beloved Tidal Basin cherry tree had to be removed last spring, but there's hope on the horizon as cuttings from "Stumpy" have taken root.

While not a healthy specimen, “Stumpy,” a Yoshino cherry tree, had personality and won the hearts of people worldwide visiting D.C.

Sadly, the tree had to be removed during a sea wall project along the Tidal Basin, but this year’s blooming season wasn’t the last you’ll see of the iconic cherry tree, said Piper Zettel, horticulturist at the National Arboretum.

“I’m so thrilled to announce that the propagation attempts were successful, and that Stumpy, the iconic Yoshino cherry of the Tidal Basin, lives on,” Zettel said.

The National Park Service recruited the National Arboretum to help grow cuttings that were taken from Stumpy’s few remaining leaves this spring. Five of those cuttings took root.

“Certainly, we’ve been really honored to be a part of this project,” Zettel said. “We were not only able to help the National Park Service preserve an iconic tree, but we were also able to showcase the genetic conservation work that National Arboretum performs.”

Since Stumpy was more “stump” than tree, there wasn’t the typical cutting length that horticulturists seek for propagation.

“We worked with what we had,” Zettel said. “But it seems, like … Stumpy was determined to endure and fight.”

There is still a long road ahead before you see a son of Stumpy along the Tidal Basin. That’s because the young trees are very vulnerable.

“They’re still at risk of many, many factors that can influence their survival,” Zettel said.

Among the concerns, the heat that has gripped the area this summer. But Zettel said the greenhouse offers the ability to better control conditions for the small plants.

Fingers crossed, if all goes well, the next generation of “Stumpys” will make their debut along the Tidal Basin in a couple of years.

Zettel said when it comes to celebrity plant life, Stumpy was and is the biggest name in trees that she’s worked with.

“The stakes were high, but it’s been extremely rewarding. I’m just so glad that we could support the community that has fallen in love with something awesome,” she said.

