New York’s ‘The Dead Rabbit’ brings whiskey, Irish coffee, Gin Rickeys and live music to Penn Quarter

New York-based Irish pub The Dead Rabbit is bringing its award-winning Irish vibe to Penn Quarter in space previously occupied by Pi Pizzeria, which closed in 2023.

A company spokesman said opening is planned for “late 2025.” It is at 910 F St., NW. Its website says the pub serves up “perfect pints, Irish coffees, plenty of live music, Irish Whiskey, and of course, Gin Rickeys.”

Prince of Petworth was the first to report “coming soon” signs in the building’s ground floor windows.

The Dead Rabbit’s first location opened in New York City in 2013, in an 1820s building at 30 Water St. in the Financial District. It opened its first location outside New York in Austin, Texas, last year.

Dead Rabbits was an Irish immigrant street gang in lower Manhattan in the 1830s, featured in the 2002 movie Gangs of New York.

The Dead Rabbit has earned multiple awards for bar, pub, staff and cocktail programs since its opening, including making last year’s list of North America’s Best Bars.

The New York menus range from classics such as Scotch eggs and Shepherd’s Pie, fish and chips and Irish breakfast, to lamb chops, fried chicken and liver pate.

The D.C. location is likely to mirror the New York location, with a taproom downstairs and a parlor upstairs, both serving food. The F Street space is 6,200 square feet with two floors.

