Need a cheap dinner in DC? Try foraging!

February 11, 2025, 4:55 AM

Food outside your front door: DC forager teaches sustainability in the District

What if we told you many of the ingredients for your next perfect meal aren’t located at your local grocery store or a Michelin star restaurant, but right outside your front door?

In today’s episode of “Matt About Town,” WTOP’s Matt Kaufax explores the concept of urban foraging, and takes a very different kind of cooking class.

Come with Matt to meet D.C. resident April Thompson who is a forager, master gardener and educator/writer, who told Matt free food can be found on almost every street corner in the District — if you know where to look.

If you want to keep up with April and see how you can register for a class, you can visit her website.

Matt Kaufax

If there's an off-the-beaten-path type of attraction, person, or phenomenon in the DC area that you think more people should know about, Matt is your guy. As the features reporter for WTOP, he's always on the hunt for stories that provide a unique local flavor—a slice of life if you will.

matt.kaufax@wtop.com

