Need a cheap dinner in DC? Try foraging!

What if we told you many of the ingredients for your next perfect meal aren’t located at your local grocery store or a Michelin star restaurant, but right outside your front door?

In today’s episode of “Matt About Town,” WTOP’s Matt Kaufax explores the concept of urban foraging, and takes a very different kind of cooking class.

Come with Matt to meet D.C. resident April Thompson who is a forager, master gardener and educator/writer, who told Matt free food can be found on almost every street corner in the District — if you know where to look.

If you want to keep up with April and see how you can register for a class, you can visit her website.

