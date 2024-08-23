He’s famous for his barbecue, and now he’s looking for the next World Food Champion

The second annual All Star BBQ Championship is coming to Columbia, Maryland, with $5,000 in prize money and a spot in the World Food Championships on the line.

Dave Anderson, who you might know better as “Famous Dave,” from the popular barbecue restaurant. His Famous Dave’s in Columbia, Maryland, is hosting this weekend’s event.(Courtesy Dave Anderson) Dave Anderson, who you might know better as “Famous Dave,” from the popular barbecue restaurant. His Famous Dave’s in Columbia, Maryland, is hosting this weekend’s event.(Courtesy Dave Anderson) The D.C. area has stepped up its barbecue game in recent years, but is any local pitmaster worthy of being named a World Food Champion? Some of the best pitmasters in the region will make a run at the title this weekend.

“Everyone is going to be able to vote on who they think is the best pitmaster,” said Dave Anderson, who you might know better as “Famous Dave” from his barbecue restaurant. His Famous Dave’s location in Columbia is hosting this weekend’s event.

“They’ll be able to test some of the barbecue. They’ll be able to watch the pitmasters do their thing, maybe even ask them some questions on how they make the best barbecue,” Anderson said.

Categories will include the best barbecue chicken, best barbecue ribs, and then a wild card category, which is essentially the chef’s choice. They can submit anything they want.

“This is where it gets really interesting because this is their chance to really strut their stuff — where originality, creativity, anything goes,” Anderson said. “It’s amazing what they turn in. Anything from desserts to some main dishes. But it’s all barbecue.”

The contest runs Saturday, Aug 24, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on top of free samples, there will be music and games for the whole family.

“Barbecue is America’s celebration food. It’s how we have a great time,” Anderson said. “Everybody’s welcome to come out. It’s like one big, great barbecue party.”

The winner goes to the World Food Championships in Indianapolis this November. Top prize in that event is $150,000, with about $400,000 in total prize money available.

