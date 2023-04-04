Preparing for Passover? Local restaurants are offering traditional family dinner options

With Passover beginning Wednesday and running through Thursday, April 13, some restaurants in the D.C. area are offering family-style options.

Passover, which is the weeklong Jewish holiday celebrating the story of the Israelites’ escape from Egypt, begins Wednesday and runs through April 13. Some D.C.-area restaurants are offering specially prepared, fixed price family-style dinners for Seder.

For the second year in a row, Money Muscle BBQ in Silver Spring, Maryland, will give customers the option to try their dinner for four with several options including slow-cooked brisket with a new twist.

“We really are doing more of an onion soup, carrots and celery,” said Jennifer Meltzer, the managing partner at the restaurant.

It’s a time for fun and tradition in Meltzer’s home and the goal is to make the Seder dinner stress-free to keep the focus on tradition.

“We’ll do the work, put it on your plate, pretend you did it. We’ll take care of it,” Meltzer stressed. “If anyone is like my family, we’re usually scrambling together to get the Seder plate together, so not worrying about the food is huge.”

While some traditional dishes during the holiday include gefilte fish, potato latkes, matzo ball soup and braised brisket, some of the dietary restrictions include no leavened bread or bread made from oat, wheat, barely flour, spelt or rye.

She said another good option for those looking to keep it simple may be their blackened salmon or lemon rosemary chicken.

Creating an inclusive environment is also an important part of Money Muscle BBQ’s decision to offer family-style meals.

“We try to be, as a neighborhood restaurant, [really inclusive for] all of our guests,” she said.

Several other restaurants in the area will also offer prix fixe Seder dinners including Prescription Chicken on 7th Street and Teddy and the Bully Bar on 19th Street in D.C.