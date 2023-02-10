Recipe for gougères from DC’s Ellington Park Bistro Chef Frank Morales

Ellington Park Bistro Executive Chef Frank Morales demonstrated how to make gougères, as part of WTOP's local chef recipes series.

As Valentine’s Day approaches, WTOP asked local chefs for their favorite, quick and easy recipes to share with friends and significant others. Ellington Park Bistro Executive Chef Frank Morales demonstrated how to make gougères.

A gougère is a baked choux pastry commonly made in France. They are typically savory with cheese, but Morales demonstrated two methods for WTOP, one sweet and one savory.

Nestled in The St. Gregory Hotel, Ellington Park Bistro is a French restaurant named after D.C.’s famed jazz pianist Duke Ellington. It opened in November 2022 with dishes like coq au vin, bouillabaisse and braised prime short rib bourguignon.

To see a demonstration of the following recipe, check out the video at the top of this story, filmed at Ellington Park Bistro.

Pâte à Choux

By Ellington Park Bistro Executive Chef Frank Morales

Ingredients

1 cup whole milk (or half milk and half water)

4 ounces butter, cut into small pieces

7 ounces all-purpose flour

Optional for sweet version: 2 teaspoons sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

5 large eggs

Water to adjust

Instructions