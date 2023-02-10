Live Radio
Home » Food & Restaurant News » Feel the churn: Making…

Feel the churn: Making butter with DC chef Jonathan Taub of Bub and Pop’s

Michelle Goldchain | michelle.goldchain@wtop.com

February 10, 2023, 1:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

As Valentine’s Day approaches, WTOP asked local chefs for their favorite, quick and easy recipes to share with friends and significant others. Bub and Pop’s executive chef and owner Jonathan Taub demonstrated how to make butter.

While seemingly simple, Taub insisted the act of making butter is worthwhile because “anything you make yourself is better because you get to put love into it.” He also said those who use his recipe can control the salt level. It’s a straightforward process with a versatile final result, as home cooks can add different herbs or powders. Not only that, but the process is so relaxing that you could consider this butter ASMR or autonomous sensory meridian response. ASMR is described as a “full-body tingling radiating from the head which sends many into deep relaxation and feelings of well-being,” The Associated Press reported.

Since it opened in 2013, Bub and Pop’s has been a neighborhood mainstay that offers a taste of Philadelphia in the District, thanks to their variety of hoagie sandwiches. The downtown restaurant has been featured on the Food Network and was recognized for having one of the best sandwiches in the D.C. area by The Washington Post.

To see a demonstration of the following recipe, check out the video at the top of this story, filmed at Bub and Pop’s.

Butter

By Bub and Pop’s Executive Chef and Owner Jonathan Taub:
Ingredients
  • 1 quart heavy cream
  • 1 to 3 tablespoons of salt

Instructions

  1. Mix all recipe ingredients.
  2. Slowly mix salted cream until whipped, either by hand or with a mixer with a whisk attachment.
  3. When the whipped cream separates, strain off liquid.
  4. Change mixer attachment to paddle, and beat the butter until all liquid separates.
  5. Adjust salt if desired and enjoy.

Michelle Goldchain

Michelle Goldchain’s reporting has focused primarily on the D.C. area, previously working as Editor of Curbed DC for Vox Media and Audience Growth & Engagement Editor for Washington City Paper. She is the author of "D.C. by Metro: A History & Guide.” She also reports for Artsplained on YouTube.

michellegoldchain

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up