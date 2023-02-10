Feel the churn: Making butter with DC chef Jonathan Taub of Bub and Pop’s

Bub and Pop's Executive Chef and Owner Jonathan Taub demonstrated how to make butter, as part of WTOP's local chef recipes series.

As Valentine’s Day approaches, WTOP asked local chefs for their favorite, quick and easy recipes to share with friends and significant others. Bub and Pop’s executive chef and owner Jonathan Taub demonstrated how to make butter.

While seemingly simple, Taub insisted the act of making butter is worthwhile because “anything you make yourself is better because you get to put love into it.” He also said those who use his recipe can control the salt level. It’s a straightforward process with a versatile final result, as home cooks can add different herbs or powders. Not only that, but the process is so relaxing that you could consider this butter ASMR or autonomous sensory meridian response. ASMR is described as a “full-body tingling radiating from the head which sends many into deep relaxation and feelings of well-being,” The Associated Press reported.

Since it opened in 2013, Bub and Pop’s has been a neighborhood mainstay that offers a taste of Philadelphia in the District, thanks to their variety of hoagie sandwiches. The downtown restaurant has been featured on the Food Network and was recognized for having one of the best sandwiches in the D.C. area by The Washington Post.

To see a demonstration of the following recipe, check out the video at the top of this story, filmed at Bub and Pop’s.

Butter

By Bub and Pop’s Executive Chef and Owner Jonathan Taub:

Ingredients

1 quart heavy cream

1 to 3 tablespoons of salt

Instructions