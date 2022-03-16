Peter Chang, Oyster Oyster among local nominees for James Beard Awards

The James Beard Foundation announced its nominees for its national restaurant and chef awards on Wednesday, including a number of nominees from the D.C. region.

Listen now to WTOP News

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

WTOP's Jason Fraley salutes local James Beard nominees (Part 1)

The James Beard Foundation announced its nominees for its national restaurant and chef awards on Wednesday, including a number of nominees from the D.C. region.

Ashok Bajaj of Knightsbridge Restaurant Group is nominated for Outstanding Restaurateur for such local restaurants as Rasika, Bindaas and Annabelle in D.C.

Peter Chang is nominated for Outstanding Chef for Peter Chang in Virginia and Maryland.

Angel Barreto is nominated for Emerging Chef for Anju in D.C.

Oyster Oyster in D.C. is nominated for Best New Restaurant.

Maydan in D.C. is nominated for Outstanding Wine Program.

José Andrés is nominated for Outstanding Bar Program for barmini in D.C.

Angel Barreto (Anju) and Amy Brandwein (Centrolina) are nominated for Best Chef for the Mid-Atlantic region of D.C., Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

The winners will be announced June 13 at the Lyric Opera in Chicago.

It will be the first time holding the traditional ceremony since 2019, as the event was scrapped in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic safety concerns and hardship on the restaurant industry.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

WTOP's Jason Fraley salutes local James Beard nominees (Part 2)

See the full list of nominees here.