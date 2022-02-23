CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pr. George's lifts mask mandate | Where MCPS stands on masks | NYC changes mask mandate | Text message reminder to get booster vaccine | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » Business & Finance » James Beard Awards return;…

James Beard Awards return; 14 DC restaurants and chefs are semifinalists

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

February 23, 2022, 3:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The semi-finalist list is out for the 2022 James Beard Foundation Award winners, and while winners will be announced in June, the D.C. area is well represented in almost all categories.

This will be the first time in three years for traditional Beard Awards. They were scrapped in both 2020 and 2021, first because of the pandemic, and then because awards in 2021 were deemed misguided because of restaurant industry hardships in 2020.

The official in-person 2022 Restaurant and Chef Awards will be June 13 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

Here are the local semifinalists in national categories:

  • Outstanding Restauranteur: Ashok Bajaj, whose restaurants include Rasika, Bindaas and Annabelle in D.C.
  • Outstanding Chef: Peter Chang, of Peter Chang restaurants in Virginia and Maryland.
  • Outstanding Restaurant: Metier, D.C.
  • Emerging Chef: Angel Barreto, Anju, D.C.
  • Best New Restaurant: Oyster Oyster, D.C.
  • Outstanding Pastry Chef: Anne Specker, Kinship, D.C.
  • Outstanding Wine Program: Maydan, D.C.
  • Outstanding Bar Program: minibar by Jose Andres, D.C.

And in the Best Chef, Mid-Atlantic category:

  • Angel Barreto, Anju, D.C.
  • Amy Brandwein, Centrolina, D.C.
  • Matt Hill, Ruthie’s All-Day, Arlington.
  • Peter Prime, Cane, D.C.
  • Michael Rafidi, Albi, D.C.
  • Yuan Tang, Rooster & Owl, D.C.

The full list of national and regional semifinalists can be found on the Beard Foundation’s website.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Here's what you did not know about contract award protests

NGA developing commercial buying guide for satellite imagery

CMMC Accreditation Body looks ahead to voluntary assessments, growing ‘ecosystem’

Zero trust will be 'incomplete experiment' without prompt follow-up, report says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up