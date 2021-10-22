Coronavirus News: Prince William Co. schools approving overtime for staff | CDC approves expanded booster rollout | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Food & Restaurant News » Colder months, lack of…

Colder months, lack of funding raise concerns about how restaurant industry will fare this winter

Melissa Howell | mhowell@wtop.com

October 22, 2021, 12:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The pandemic has created major challenges for the restaurant industry, with the delta variant slowing indoor dining by 78%, according to the National Restaurant Association.

Outdoor service has served as a lifeline for many businesses, but there are concerns that the colder months will pose a serious threat to the industry.

Mike Whatley of the National Restaurant Association is calling on local leaders to make sure that doesn’t happen.

“The ability to have outdoor dining becomes more challenging because of the weather,” he told WTOP.

While many businesses have benefited from the federal Restaurant Revitalization Fund, the National Restaurant Association says the money ran out too soon, leaving two-thirds of applicants without any funding.

About 60% of restaurants told the association that they will have to end outdoor dining by the end of this month. The association wrote an Oct. 19 letter to the U.S. Conference of Mayors asking for outdoor dining to be extended and streamlined permitting processes to continue.

Whatley is also calling on local mayors to allow for zoning changes, promote outdoor dining efforts and provide funding for outdoor dining infrastructure during the winter months.

He said D.C. has set an example with its grant program, while Vienna, Virginia, is now looking at making outdoor dining permanent — a trend he hopes other cities will consider following.

“Every single day of outdoor service matters, and it can be the make-or-break between staying open or ultimately closing,” Whatley said.

Melissa Howell

Melissa Howell joined WTOP Radio in March 2018 and is excited to cover stories that matter across D.C., as well as in Maryland and Virginia. 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

CFPB building a more risk aware culture from the top down, bottom up

FLRA nominees pledge expeditious action on backlog of unfair labor practice complaints

DoD civilians will be suspended without pay and then fired if they do not get vaccinated

Agencies get new guidance for securing mobile devices on international travel

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up