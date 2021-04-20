Michelin announces Bib Gourmand list of reasonably priced DC restaurants

The D.C. restaurant industry is awaiting the annual Michelin Guide on Thursday.
Until then, the group just announced its Bib Gourmand list, recognizing restaurants that offer great food at reasonable prices ($40 for two courses and a glass of wine or dessert).
The Bib Gourmand list now includes Elle, Hitching Post, Queen’s English, Makan, Karma Modern Indian and Residents Cafe & Bar.
Here’s the description of each from the Michelin website:
Ellē
“In addition to the irresistible baguettes and sourdough here, there are daily bread specials. An uni grilled cheese slathers raclette, caramelized onion, and fermented chili powder between brioche; while a labneh roasted vegetable salad is wholesome with cauliflower, carrot, and chickpeas. A citrus savarin with almond liqueur makes for a divine finish.”
Queen’s English
“The menu here reveals a modern take on Hong Kong plates. The high-heat wok dishes show a blend of fresh ingredients and balanced flavors.”
Hitching Post
“At the edge of Petworth is this neighborhood favorite serving Southern American fare and drinks for more than 50 years.”
Karma Modern Indian
“In a city replete with options for Indian dining, Karma stands out, thanks to high-quality ingredients, thoughtful presentation, and expert use of spices.”
Makan
“This modern Malaysian restaurant in Columbia Heights is just over a year old, a partnership between Kendrick Wu and chef James Wozniuk, whose gastropub Thirsty Crow sits under the 80-seat restaurant. On the menu are satays, pineapple curry, fried chicken with curry leaves, and the classic beef rendang.”
Residents Café & Bar
“A day-to-night restaurant-bar where the menu underscores an array of contemporary plates with Middle Eastern and European elements.”
While those six restaurants are celebrating their new Bib Gourmand accolades, 10 other restaurants were removed from the list: Ambar; Federalist Pig; Joselito’s Casa de Comidas; Millie’s; Mola; Royal; Spoken English; Supra; Tiger Fork; and Whaley’s.
See the full list of Bib Gourmand restaurants below:
Full List:
American Son
Astoria DC
Bidwell
Cane
Chercher
China Chilcano
Chloe
Das
Ellē ***
Fancy Radish
Hanumanh
Hazel
Hitching Post ***
Ivy City Smokehouse
Jaleo
Kaliwa
Karma Modern Indian ***
Laos in Town
Lapis
Makan ***
Maketto
Napoli Pasta Bar
Ottoman Taverna
Oyamel
Pearl Dive Oyster Palace
Primrose
Queen’s English ***
Residents Cafe & Bar ***
Sababa
Sfoglina
Stellina Pizzeria
Succotash
Taqueria Habanero
The Red Hen
Thip Khao
Timber Pizza Co
Toki Underground
Unconventional Diner
Zaytinya
Zenebech
*** = new additions