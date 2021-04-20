Michelin announces Bib Gourmand list of reasonably priced DC restaurants

The Micheline Guide just announced its Bib Gourmand list, recognizing restaurants that offer great food at reasonable prices in D.C.

The D.C. restaurant industry is awaiting the annual Michelin Guide on Thursday.

Until then, the group just announced its Bib Gourmand list, recognizing restaurants that offer great food at reasonable prices ($40 for two courses and a glass of wine or dessert).

The Bib Gourmand list now includes Elle, Hitching Post, Queen’s English, Makan, Karma Modern Indian and Residents Cafe & Bar.

Here’s the description of each from the Michelin website:

Ellē

“In addition to the irresistible baguettes and sourdough here, there are daily bread specials. An uni grilled cheese slathers raclette, caramelized onion, and fermented chili powder between brioche; while a labneh roasted vegetable salad is wholesome with cauliflower, carrot, and chickpeas. A citrus savarin with almond liqueur makes for a divine finish.”



Queen’s English

“The menu here reveals a modern take on Hong Kong plates. The high-heat wok dishes show a blend of fresh ingredients and balanced flavors.”

Hitching Post

“At the edge of Petworth is this neighborhood favorite serving Southern American fare and drinks for more than 50 years.”

Karma Modern Indian

“In a city replete with options for Indian dining, Karma stands out, thanks to high-quality ingredients, thoughtful presentation, and expert use of spices.”

Makan

“This modern Malaysian restaurant in Columbia Heights is just over a year old, a partnership between Kendrick Wu and chef James Wozniuk, whose gastropub Thirsty Crow sits under the 80-seat restaurant. On the menu are satays, pineapple curry, fried chicken with curry leaves, and the classic beef rendang.”

Residents Café & Bar

“A day-to-night restaurant-bar where the menu underscores an array of contemporary plates with Middle Eastern and European elements.” While those six restaurants are celebrating their new Bib Gourmand accolades, 10 other restaurants were removed from the list: Ambar; Federalist Pig; Joselito’s Casa de Comidas; Millie’s; Mola; Royal; Spoken English; Supra; Tiger Fork; and Whaley’s. See the full list of Bib Gourmand restaurants below:

Full List:

American Son

Astoria DC

Bidwell

Cane

Chercher

China Chilcano

Chloe

Das

Ellē ***

Fancy Radish

Hanumanh

Hazel

Hitching Post ***

Ivy City Smokehouse

Jaleo

Kaliwa

Karma Modern Indian ***

Laos in Town

Lapis

Makan ***

Maketto

Napoli Pasta Bar

Ottoman Taverna

Oyamel

Pearl Dive Oyster Palace

Primrose

Queen’s English ***

Residents Cafe & Bar ***

Sababa

Sfoglina

Stellina Pizzeria

Succotash

Taqueria Habanero

The Red Hen

Thip Khao

Timber Pizza Co

Toki Underground

Unconventional Diner

Zaytinya

Zenebech

*** = new additions