Miss eating at your favorite restaurants? Try making their recipes yourself

John Domen

May 23, 2020, 11:04 AM

It’s been a long time since you’ve been able to dine at any of your favorite restaurants, but if you’re staying in you can always try to cook the way they do.

Luckily, a group of restaurants in the Navy Yard-area is helping you to do just that.

For $10, you can buy a digital cookbook featuring recipes from the restaurants in Southeast D.C.’s Yards Park.


“There’s so many great chef-driven restaurants” located at The Yards, said Jill Frederick, marketing director at Brookfield Properties. “We thought that people might enjoy trying to make some of those recipes at home, in the comfort of their own home.”

While recipes might elevate your skills in the kitchen, buying “Reservations At Home” will do more than that, by helping the employees of those restaurants who have been out of work.

“We are selling them for $10,” said Frederick. “But it’s a straight $10 donation, and all the proceeds benefit The Yards’ restaurant virtual tip jar, so it’s supporting all the restaurant employees that are impacted by COVID-19.”

Frederick said every penny will go to those workers.

Some of the recipes include guacamole from Agua 301, a spiked milkshake from Ice Cream Jubilee (or keep the booze out if you’re giving it to the kids) and a fattoush with burrata and a pomegranate vinaigrette from Chloe, whose chef, Haidar Karoum, has been nominated for best chef in the D.C. region by the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington.

“Reservations At Home” contains recipes from the following restaurants:

  • Agua 301
  • Albi
  • Anchovy Social
  • Chloe
  • District Winery
  • Due South
  • Ice Cream Jubilee
  • Maialino Mare
  • Maxwell Park
  • Nando’s Peri Peri
  • Schilling Canning Company

