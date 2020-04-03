Hungry? These DC-area restaurants are open for carryout and delivery

It’s a lot harder to get restaurant food amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, but it is safe and it supports local businesses that are likely struggling given the drop in customers.
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser tweeted about 10 restaurants open for takeout and delivery, including Chaia, Arepa Zone, Baked and Wired, City Lights of China, and Martin’s Tavern.
But there are many, many more restaurants across the D.C. area, and it helps to also contact those restaurants yourself by calling or visiting their website if they have one.
Try apps such as DoorDash, Uber Eats and GrubHub, which are practicing no-contact delivery.
If delivery is available from the restaurant you’re ordering from, request to have the food left on your doorstep, in the lobby or at another location to keep social distancing in effect. Throw out packaging, and wash hands before and after eating.
When it comes to food safety, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, “Coronaviruses are generally thought to be spread from person-to-person through respiratory droplets. Currently, there is no evidence to support the transmission of COVID-19 associated with food.”
(Thread) Thinking about dinner plans? Here’s some mouth-watering options for you to shop local (delivery or carry-out):
— Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) March 17, 2020
“Currently, there is no evidence of food or food packaging being associated with transmission of COVID-19. Like other viruses, it is possible that the virus that causes COVID-19 can survive on surfaces or objects. For that reason, it is critical to follow the four key steps of food safety: clean, separate, cook and chill,” said the Food and Drug Administration on its website.
Specifically, GrubHub is differing commission fees for impacted restaurants and also matching promotions run by independent restaurants. Using what it calls “contact-free delivery,” drivers drop off your order on the doorstep, in the lobby or another area designated by you.
- Sign up for news alerts from WTOP
- Closings and delays
- Empty spaces, masked faces: Scenes from the new coronavirus pandemic
- Traffic and transit changes in DC, Md. and Va. during coronavirus response
- Coronavirus test results in DC, Maryland and Virginia
- Coronavirus FAQ: What you need to know
Another delivery service, Postmates, has an alternative drop-off option to avoid contact with whoever is delivering your food, which requires users to download the latest version of the Postmates app.
DoorDash asks that users request no-contact delivery in the delivery instructions before checking out. Drive-thrus are also staying open around Maryland.
In Virginia, restaurants and bars are not ordered closed, but some are doing carryout only.
If your favorite restaurant is open for orders, WTOP will list it online: Send us an email at talkback@wtop.com. Below is a list of all the restaurants still open for delivery.
[EDITOR’S NOTE: As bars and restaurants evaluate the viability of staying open on a day-to-day basis, please be sure to call ahead or check their social media profiles before ordering or visiting.]
D.C.
Chiko, Barracks Row/DuPont
Etto, 14th Street
Old Europe Restaurant
Rose’s Luxury, Barrack’s Row
Maryland
&pizza, North Bethesda
Aladdin Sizzler, Rainier
Bethesda Bagels, Wildwood Shopping Center, Bethesda
BonChon Chicken, Rockville Town Square
BurgerFi, North Bethesda
Cadillac Ranch All American Bar and Grill, National Harbor
Cava Grill, Bethesda Row
Chipotle, Pike & Rose, North Bethesda
City Perch, North Bethesda
Chop’t, Rockville
Chop’t, Wildwood Shopping Center, Bethesda
Crab Cake Cafe, National Harbor
Fiorella Italian Kitchen, National Harbor
Fish Taco Tequeria, Wildwood Shopping Center, Bethesda
Flower Child, Wildwood Shopping Center, Bethesda
Fogo de Chao, North Bethesda
Georgetown Cupcake, Bethesda Row
Jinya, North Bethesda
Kung Fu Tea, North Bethesda
Lebanese Taverna, Rockville
Le Pain Quotidien, Wildwood Shopping Center, Bethesda
Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls, National Harbor
Matchbox, Congressional Plaza, Rockville
Noodles & Company, Congressional Plaza, Rockville
Nada, North Bethesda
Nando’s Peri-Peri, North Bethesda, National Harbor
Original Pancake House, Rockville and Bethesda locations
Paisano’s Pizza, Rockville
Quartermaine, Bethesda
Sauciety Restaurant, National Harbor
Succotash, National Harbor
Stella Barra, North Bethesda
Summer House Santa Monica, North Bethesda
Taylor Gourmet, North Bethesda
Tandoori Nights, Bethesda and Gaithersburg
Terrain Café, Bethesda Row
Thai Pavilion, National Harbor
Tutti Frutti Frozen Yogurt, North Bethesda
250 Texas BBQ, Riverdale Park
Smoothie King, Congressional Plaza, Rockville
Starbucks, Congressional Plaza, Rockville
Starbucks, Wildwood Shopping Center, Bethesda
Viaggio, National Harbor
Virginia
Aabee Express, Pentagon Row
A-Deli, Pentagon Row
Big Buns Damn Good Burgers, Shirlington
Bread & Water Company, Alexandria and Arlington
Busboys & Poets, Arlington
Cheesetique, Arlington
Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers, Faifax and Fredericksburg
Guapo’s, Arlington
Ichiban Sushi and Ramen, Arlington
Lebanese Taverna, Pentagon Row
Meridian Pint, Arlington
Moby Dick, Arlington
Nando’s Peri-Peri, Pentagon Row
Original Pancake House, Falls Church
Panjshir Restaurant, Falls Church
Peet’s Coffee & Tea, Shirlington
Sine Irish Pub, Pentagon Row
Smoothie King, Pentagon Row
Subway, Shirlington
Yogi Castle, Arlington
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.
Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.
© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.