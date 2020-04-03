Hungry? These DC-area restaurants are open for carryout and delivery

It's a lot harder to get restaurant food amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, but it is safe and it supports local businesses that are likely struggling given the drop in customers.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser tweeted about 10 restaurants open for takeout and delivery, including Chaia, Arepa Zone, Baked and Wired, City Lights of China, and Martin’s Tavern.

But there are many, many more restaurants across the D.C. area, and it helps to also contact those restaurants yourself by calling or visiting their website if they have one.

Try apps such as DoorDash, Uber Eats and GrubHub, which are practicing no-contact delivery.

If delivery is available from the restaurant you’re ordering from, request to have the food left on your doorstep, in the lobby or at another location to keep social distancing in effect. Throw out packaging, and wash hands before and after eating.

When it comes to food safety, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, “Coronaviruses are generally thought to be spread from person-to-person through respiratory droplets. Currently, there is no evidence to support the transmission of COVID-19 associated with food.”

(Thread) Thinking about dinner plans? Here’s some mouth-watering options for you to shop local (delivery or carry-out): — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) March 17, 2020

“Currently, there is no evidence of food or food packaging being associated with transmission of COVID-19. Like other viruses, it is possible that the virus that causes COVID-19 can survive on surfaces or objects. For that reason, it is critical to follow the four key steps of food safety: clean, separate, cook and chill,” said the Food and Drug Administration on its website.

Specifically, GrubHub is differing commission fees for impacted restaurants and also matching promotions run by independent restaurants. Using what it calls “contact-free delivery,” drivers drop off your order on the doorstep, in the lobby or another area designated by you.

Another delivery service, Postmates, has an alternative drop-off option to avoid contact with whoever is delivering your food, which requires users to download the latest version of the Postmates app.

DoorDash asks that users request no-contact delivery in the delivery instructions before checking out. Drive-thrus are also staying open around Maryland.

In Virginia, restaurants and bars are not ordered closed, but some are doing carryout only.

If your favorite restaurant is open for orders, WTOP will list it online: Send us an email at talkback@wtop.com. Below is a list of all the restaurants still open for delivery.

[EDITOR’S NOTE: As bars and restaurants evaluate the viability of staying open on a day-to-day basis, please be sure to call ahead or check their social media profiles before ordering or visiting.]

D.C.

Abunai

Arepa Zone

Baked and Wired

A Baked Joint

Chaia Tacos

Chiko, Barracks Row/DuPont

City Lights of China

Etto, 14th Street

Guapos

HoneyFlower Foods

Lauriol Pizza

Martins Tavern

Menomale

Old Europe Restaurant

Raku

Rose’s Luxury, Barrack’s Row

Maryland

&pizza, North Bethesda

Aladdin Sizzler, Rainier

Bethesda Bagels, Wildwood Shopping Center, Bethesda

BonChon Chicken, Rockville Town Square

BurgerFi, North Bethesda

Cadillac Ranch All American Bar and Grill, National Harbor

Cava Grill, Bethesda Row

Chipotle, Pike & Rose, North Bethesda

City Perch, North Bethesda

Chop’t, Rockville

Chop’t, Wildwood Shopping Center, Bethesda

Commonwealth Indian

Crab Cake Cafe, National Harbor

Fiorella Italian Kitchen, National Harbor

Fish Taco Tequeria, Wildwood Shopping Center, Bethesda

Flower Child, Wildwood Shopping Center, Bethesda

Fogo de Chao, North Bethesda

Georgetown Cupcake, Bethesda Row

Honey Fish Poke

Jinya, North Bethesda

JOE & THE JUICE

Julii

Kung Fu Tea, North Bethesda

Kusshi

Lebanese Taverna, Rockville

Le Pain Quotidien, Wildwood Shopping Center, Bethesda

Mama Lucia

Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls, National Harbor

Matchbox, Congressional Plaza, Rockville

McCormick & Schmick’s

Mezah Mediterranean Grill

Mon Ami Gabi

Noodles & Company, Congressional Plaza, Rockville

Nada, North Bethesda

Nando’s Peri-Peri, North Bethesda, National Harbor

Original Pancake House, Rockville and Bethesda locations

Owen’s Ordinary

Paisano’s Pizza, Rockville

Prima

Quartermaine, Bethesda

Raku

Sauciety Restaurant, National Harbor

Succotash, National Harbor

Stella Barra, North Bethesda

Summer House Santa Monica, North Bethesda

Taylor Gourmet, North Bethesda

Tandoori Nights, Bethesda and Gaithersburg

Terrain Café, Bethesda Row

Thai Pavilion, National Harbor

Tutti Frutti Frozen Yogurt, North Bethesda

250 Texas BBQ, Riverdale Park

Uncle Julio Rio Grande Café

Smoothie King, Congressional Plaza, Rockville

Starbucks, Congressional Plaza, Rockville

Starbucks, Wildwood Shopping Center, Bethesda

Viaggio, National Harbor

Virginia

219 Restaurant

Aabee Express, Pentagon Row

A La Lucia

A-Deli, Pentagon Row

Al’s Steak House

Alexandria Cupcake

Aslin Beer Co.

Aroma

Augie’s Mussel House

Bastille

Best Buns Bread Co.

Blackwall Hitch

Big Buns Damn Good Burgers, Shirlington

Bonefish Grill

Brabo Brasserie

Bread & Water Company, Alexandria and Arlington

Bugsy’s Pizza

Bun’d Up

Busboys & Poets, Arlington

Buzz Bakeshop

Cafe Pizzaiolo

Carlyle Grand Café

Cedar Knoll

Chadwicks

Chart House

Cheesetique, Arlington

Chop Shop Taco

Columbia Firehouse

Copperwood Tavern

Dairy Godmother

Dolci Gelati

Dak Chicken

Elizabeth’s Counter

Evening Star

Fish Market

Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers, Faifax and Fredericksburg

Fontaine

Glory Days Grill

Guapo’s, Arlington

Hard Times Cafe

Haute Dogs and Fries

Holy Cow

Hops N Shine

Hummingbird

I-CE-NY

Ichiban Sushi and Ramen, Arlington

Il Porto

Java Grill

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams

Junction Bakery & Bistro

Kilwins

Landini Brothers

Laporta’s

Lavender Moon Cupcake

Lebanese Taverna, Pentagon Row

Lena’s

Namaste Everest

Los Tios

Lost Boy Cider

Lost Dog Cafe

Mackie’s Bar and Grill

Maribeth’s Bakery

Magnolia’s on King

Mason Social

Meridian Pint, Arlington

Mia’s Italian Kitchen

Moby Dick, Arlington

Nando’s Peri-Peri, Pentagon Row

Original Pancake House, Falls Church

Panjshir Restaurant, Falls Church

Peet’s Coffee & Tea, Shirlington

Saigon Saigon

Samuel Beckett’s Irish Gastro

Sine Irish Pub, Pentagon Row

Smoothie King, Pentagon Row

Subway, Shirlington

Tasteful Delight

T.H.A.I in Shirlington

Thaiphoon

Yogi Castle, Arlington