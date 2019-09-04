Dine and support pediatric cancer awareness this month at DC, Va. restaurants

Through the end of September, some restaurants in D.C. and Virginia are partnering with Chance for Life to raise money for pediatric cancer research. Here's where you can dine and support a good cause.

Amid the dwindling tensions of the #chickenwars, some restaurants in the D.C. area are teaming up to do some good.

Through the end of September, restaurants in D.C. and Virginia are partnering with Chance for Life to raise money for pediatric cancer research.

Here’s where and how you can support the cause:

Chloe (1331 4th Street SE, D.C.): Add a donation to Chance for Life on the check.

Junction Bakery & Bistro (1508 Mount Vernon Ave., Alexandria): Round up or add a dollar donation to your purchase.

Grazie Grazie (85 District Square SW, D.C.): Round up or add a dollar donation to your purchase.

RASA (1247 First Street SE, D.C.): Round up or add a dollar donation to your purchase.

The Salt Line (79 Potomac Ave, SE, D.C.): The restaurant will donate $1 from every Tito’s sold from Friday, Sept. 13 through Sunday, Sept. 15.

Yume Sushi (2121 N Westmoreland St., Arlington): Add a donation to Chance for Life on the check.

Can’t make it out to a local restaurant this month? Text CFLSEP to 555888 for more chances to donate.

According to the American Cancer Society, about 11,060 children under 15 will be diagnosed with cancer in 2019. Almost 1,200 children under 15 are expected to die of cancer this year.

Chance for Life has raised $6.5 million to date to combat pediatric cancer and donated proceeds to Children’s National Health System and Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation.

