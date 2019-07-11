DC deli makes cut for best new restaurants in US

Eater released its list of the 16 best new restaurants in the U.S. on Wednesday, and a D.C. deli made the cut.

Park View’s Call Your Mother, known for its wood-fired bagels and creative sandwich combinations, was the only local eatery on the list. Others included Virtue in Chicago, Atomix in New York and Musi in Philadelphia.

Eater editors recognized Call Your Mother for its “offbeat menu items, like challah cheesesteaks” and chef Daniela Moreira’s baking skills. The publication also gave a nod to founder Andrew Dana’s “on-point branding.” (Dana told WTOP in an earlier interview that his idea for the shop’s décor was Boca-meets-Brooklyn, with “bright and tight and South Florida vibes.”)

Moreira and Dana are also the duo behind the Petworth pizzeria Timber Pizza, which Bon Appétit named the country’s best pizza in 2017. In April, they opened a by-the-slice outpost, called Turu’s, in Ballston’s newly redeveloped Ballston Quarter.

Some of the more popular dishes on Call Your Mother’s menu include The Craig D (seasonal fruit cream cheese, nectarine, hot peppers, bacon and chips on a plain bagel) and the za’atar bagel. Other standout items include latkes, pastrami-fried rice and Jew-ish tacos (brisket, pastrami, cheese, jalapeños, cilantro, onion and lime on a corn tortilla). Moreira also bakes black-and-white alfajores and babka.

For months, Call Your Mother drew around-the-block crowds when it opened last fall. In June, the deli’s team announced plans to open a second location on O Street NW in Georgetown.

