Looking for chip options beyond the potato? Here are five types of chips to get you started.

DIY chips

Potato chips and sour cream dip, tortilla chips and queso, pita chips and spinach artichoke dip — is your mouth watering yet? Such combos are party-hosting and football-watching staples for tasty reason. But there’s also an appetizing — and healthy — reason to expand your chips-and-dips repertoire into pairs that include DIY chips. “When making your own chips, you can control the type and amount of ingredients, as well as experiment with flavor combinations,” says Joy Dubost, a food scientist and registered dietitian in the New York City area. You can also control what they’re made of — and the options go far beyond potatoes. Here are five types of chips to get you started:

Kale Vandana Sheth’s kids learned early to eat their veggies — and not because they were force-fed or bribed. Instead, Sheth, a registered dietitian and spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, made kale chips from the dark leafy greens she grew (and still grows!) in her backyard and her kids ate them without complaint. “I love making kale chips,” she says, “because they are so easy to make and a fun way to add more veggies to the diet.” One recipe recommends tossing the leaves with olive oil and salt, laying them on a baking sheet and baking them at 275 F for about 20 minutes. (Getty Images)

5 Healthy Homemade Chip Ideas originally appeared on usnews.com