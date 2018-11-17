PHOTOS: Nestle Toll House Cafe opening draws cookie fans in Md.

A line of cookie lovers greeted the Kapoor family when they opened their new business on Saturday, a franchise of Nestle's Toll House Cafe, in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

A plate of peanut butter cookies behind the glass at Ajay Kapoor’s Nestle Toll House Cafe in Gaithersburg. (WTOP/Liz Anderson)

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — After a career in information technology, Ajay Kapoor’s father was ready for a change.

“My dad has always wanted a restaurant,” Kapoor said during the grand opening of his family’s Nestle Toll House Cafe on Saturday in Gaithersburg’s Kentlands neighborhood. “We feel like this is one way of accomplishing that, as well as bringing families together,” said Kapoor, who is also a co-owner.

Buying into a Nestle franchise is no small endeavor. According to Franchise Direct, it can cost up to $400,000 to open one – including the cost of the build out and lease. But based on the opening-day crowd at the sweet and savory celebration, Kapoor’s transition away from computers and servers looks to have been an early success.

A line of customers streamed in early Saturday afternoon.

Employees explained the store’s offerings, and helped customers order their choices of cookies, brownies and other baked goods.

“I love sweets … and I love cookies,” Camryn Yi said.

Her sister, Madelyn was also stoked about the cafe.

“I think this place smells amazing,” she said. “The cookies look delicious.”

One customer was planning ahead for an upcoming party.

“We saw somebody filling out an order for a birthday cake, which is a really good idea,” said Christina Papoulias. She and her husband Dinos brought their two children to the cafe, and they didn’t leave without some treats.

“Got our cookies, ready to go,” Dinos Papoulias said, lightly shaking his bag of cookies.

See where the store is located, below. It’s one of just two in the D.C. area. The other is inside the Wheaton (Md.) Mall.

