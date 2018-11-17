Home » Food & Restaurant News » PHOTOS: Nestle Toll House…

PHOTOS: Nestle Toll House Cafe opening draws cookie fans in Md.

By Liz Anderson | @planetnoun November 17, 2018 6:02 pm 11/17/2018 06:02pm
10 Shares

A line of cookie lovers greeted the Kapoor family when they opened their new business on Saturday, a franchise of Nestle's Toll House Cafe, in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — After a career in information technology, Ajay Kapoor’s father was ready for a change.

“My dad has always wanted a restaurant,” Kapoor said during the grand opening of his family’s Nestle Toll House Cafe on Saturday in Gaithersburg’s Kentlands neighborhood. “We feel like this is one way of accomplishing that, as well as bringing families together,” said Kapoor, who is also a co-owner.

Buying into a Nestle franchise is no small endeavor. According to Franchise Direct, it can cost up to $400,000 to open one – including the cost of the build out and lease. But based on the opening-day crowd at the sweet and savory celebration, Kapoor’s transition away from computers and servers looks to have been an early success.

A line of customers streamed in early Saturday afternoon.

Employees explained the store’s offerings, and helped customers order their choices of cookies, brownies and other baked goods.

“I love sweets … and I love cookies,” Camryn Yi said.

Her sister, Madelyn was also stoked about the cafe.

“I think this place smells amazing,” she said. “The cookies look delicious.”

One customer was planning ahead for an upcoming party.

“We saw somebody filling out an order for a birthday cake, which is a really good idea,” said Christina Papoulias. She and her husband Dinos brought their two children to the cafe, and they didn’t leave without some treats.

“Got our cookies, ready to go,” Dinos Papoulias said, lightly shaking his bag of cookies.

See where the store is located, below. It’s one of just two in the D.C. area. The other is inside the Wheaton (Md.) Mall.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
cookies Food & Restaurant News gaithersburg kentlands Latest News Life & Style Living News liz anderson Local News Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News Nestle nestle tollhouse cafe
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
Celebrity birthdays Nov. 18-24
Celebrity deaths
1st snow of the season hits DC region
Today in History: Nov. 18
Recipes for cold days: Winter comfort foods
Photos: 2018 CMAs
Wildfires ravage California
Dogs and cats of DC mayor's office
Where to take the family while they visit DC
15 Thanksgiving turkey recipes
People's Choice Awards
November Entertainment Guide
Election Day
10 things to do in DC this fall before it freezes
Travel trends
Fall foliage comes to DC area
20 pumpkin recipes for fall
Side dishes for your Thanksgiving meal
Potato recipes for upcoming holidays
Thanksgiving dessert recipes
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
30 slow cooker recipes to keep you warm (and full)
Drag queens run high heels
Ghost Roads V: ‘Not all who wander are lost’ on outskirts of Frederick
Marine Corps Marathon
Roasting, braising, baking: Fall recipes
Local deaths of note
Fall Movie Guide