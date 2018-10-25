Fast and healthy dinner on a weeknight? Tips from a meal-prep pro

It’s a tall order to get a healthy, homemade dinner on the table on a weeknight — especially this time of year when back-to-school schedules are back in full swing. But a local meal-prep guru has a few ideas to help.

WASHINGTON — It’s a tall order to get a healthy, homemade dinner on the table on a weeknight — especially this time of year when back-to-school schedules are back in full swing.

But Shana Greenbaum has a few ideas that can help.

The owner of the local meal delivery company, Healthy Fresh Meals, built a business on preparing perfectly portioned meals for Washingtonians on the go. And when she is not in a commercial kitchen prepping turkey chili and tikka masala for others, she is whipping up meals for herself and her family at home.

Here are some of her best tips for getting flavorful, healthy meals on the table fast:

Marinate your meats Marinating was one of the first tricks Greenbaum discovered when she learned how to cook. Not only does marinating add flavor and tenderize the meat, but it also helps the leftover protein reheat without drying out. (Your sad desk lunch is looking a little happier, already.) Greenbaum’s go-to is to throw some chicken (or another source of protein) in a resealable bag with fresh herbs, a little bit of olive oil and a little bit of acid (lemon juice, vinegar, etc.) early in the morning. When she comes home from a long day at work, she’ll bake it off, grill it, or cook it in an electric pressure cooker, such as an Instant Pot. “It’s already done. You don’t have to come home and season something,” she said. Using a marinade also cuts down on calories because it’s less likely the protein will need a finishing sauce or an extra pad of butter once it’s plated. (Courtesy Shana Greenbaum/Healthy Fresh Meals)

