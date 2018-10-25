Fast and healthy dinner on a weeknight? Tips from a meal-prep pro

It’s a tall order to get a healthy, homemade dinner on the table on a weeknight — especially this time of year when back-to-school schedules are back in full swing. But a local meal-prep guru has a few ideas to help.
WASHINGTON — It’s a tall order to get a healthy, homemade dinner on the table on a weeknight — especially this time of year when back-to-school schedules are back in full swing.
But Shana Greenbaum has a few ideas that can help.
The owner of the local meal delivery company, Healthy Fresh Meals, built a business on preparing perfectly portioned meals for Washingtonians on the go. And when she is not in a commercial kitchen prepping turkey chili and tikka masala for others, she is whipping up meals for herself and her family at home.
Here are some of her best tips for getting flavorful, healthy meals on the table fast: