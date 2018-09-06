Mike Isabella’s business files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Mike Isabella Concepts has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to multiple reports, in the wake of a six-month period during which the business was sued for sexual harassment and closed several eateries, including its massive food hall at Tysons Galleria.

Mike Isabella Concepts filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Thursday in the wake of a six-month period during which the business was sued for sexual harassment and closed several eateries, including its massive food hall at Tysons Galleria.

The bankruptcy case, filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Greenbelt, is not yet available online.

Mike Isabella, the celebrity chef and head of the company, told The Washington Post that the bankruptcy will help him “stop the bleeding” and “stabilize” the business. The company said in a release that the restructuring will take about nine months and should not affect any of the restaurants or catering jobs.

In addition to Mike Isabella Concepts, several open restaurants are specifically included in the filing: Kapnos Taverna in Arlington and College Park, Pepita, Yona, Arroz. Previously closed Graffiato DC, Graffiato Richmond and Isabella Eatery also are included. Restaurants Kapnos Kouzina and Requin at the Wharf are not.

The filing, the…