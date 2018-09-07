202
Michelin announces 19 new Bib Gourmand restaurants in DC

By Rachel Nania | @rnania September 7, 2018 7:03 am 09/07/2018 07:03am
Joselito Casa de Comidas is a Spanish restaurant near Eastern Market. It is on the 2019 Bib Gourmand list from Michelin. (Rey Lopez/Courtesy Joselito Casa de Comidas)

WASHINGTON — Nineteen local restaurants have good reason to celebrate.

On Sept. 6, Michelin Guide announced its picks in this year’s Bib Gourmand lineup — a cheap eats category, of sorts, that recognizes restaurants delivering high-quality food at a value — and 19 new restaurants made the cut.

The new Bib Gourmand list comes one week ahead of the announcement of D.C.’s 2019 Michelin-starred restaurants (expected Sept. 13) and the publication of the new guide book.

A few spots new to this year’s Bib Gourmand category include Fancy Radish, Tiger Fork, Timber Pizza Co., Unconventional Diner, and Maydan, which has received critical acclaim from national publications, including Bon Appétit and Food & Wine magazine.

Eater DC notes two restaurants designated Bib Gourmand status in the 2018 Michelin Guide (Boqueria and 2 Amys) are not included in the 2019 selection.

According to Michelin, guests should be able to order two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for $40 or less at a Bib Gourmand restaurant, excluding tax and gratuity. Restaurants designated Bib Gourmands (a total of 39 this year, up from 22 in D.C.’s 2018 Michelin Guide) are excluded from those considered for Michelin stars.

Below is the complete list of D.C.’s Bib Gourmand restaurants from the 2019 Michelin Guide:

  • Ambar (new)
  • Bad Saint
  • Bidwell
  • Chercher
  • China Chilcano
  • Chloe (new)
  • Das
  • Doi Moi
  • Fancy Radish (new)
  • Hazel
  • Ivy City Smokehouse
  • Jaleo
  • Joselito’s Casa de Comidas (new)
  • Kaliwa (new)
  • Kyirisan
  • Lapis
  • Maketto
  • Maydān (new)
  • Millie’s (new)
  • Mola (new)
  • Napoli Pasta Bar (new)
  • Ottoman Taverna
  • Oyamel
  • Pearl Dive Oyster Palace
  • The Red Hen
  • Royal
  • Sababa (new)
  • Sfoglina
  • Spark (new)
  • Spoken English (new)
  • Succotash (new)
  • Supra (new)
  • Thip Khao
  • Tiger Fork (new)
  • Timber Pizza Co. (new)
  • Toki Underground (new)
  • Unconventional Diner (new)
  • Whaley’s (new)
  • Zaytinya

