Michelin announces 19 new Bib Gourmand restaurants in DC

Michelin Guide announced its picks in this year's D.C. Bib Gourmand lineup — a cheap eats category, of sorts, that recognizes restaurants that deliver high-quality food at a value. And 19 new restaurants made the cut.

On Sept. 6, Michelin Guide announced its picks in this year’s Bib Gourmand lineup — a cheap eats category, of sorts, that recognizes restaurants delivering high-quality food at a value — and 19 new restaurants made the cut.

The new Bib Gourmand list comes one week ahead of the announcement of D.C.’s 2019 Michelin-starred restaurants (expected Sept. 13) and the publication of the new guide book.

A few spots new to this year’s Bib Gourmand category include Fancy Radish, Tiger Fork, Timber Pizza Co., Unconventional Diner, and Maydan, which has received critical acclaim from national publications, including Bon Appétit and Food & Wine magazine.

Eater DC notes two restaurants designated Bib Gourmand status in the 2018 Michelin Guide (Boqueria and 2 Amys) are not included in the 2019 selection.

According to Michelin, guests should be able to order two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for $40 or less at a Bib Gourmand restaurant, excluding tax and gratuity. Restaurants designated Bib Gourmands (a total of 39 this year, up from 22 in D.C.’s 2018 Michelin Guide) are excluded from those considered for Michelin stars.

Below is the complete list of D.C.’s Bib Gourmand restaurants from the 2019 Michelin Guide:

Ambar (new)

Bad Saint

Bidwell

Chercher

China Chilcano

Chloe (new)

Das

Doi Moi

Fancy Radish (new)

Hazel

Ivy City Smokehouse

Jaleo

Joselito’s Casa de Comidas (new)

Kaliwa (new)

Kyirisan

Lapis

Maketto

Maydān (new)

Millie’s (new)

Mola (new)

Napoli Pasta Bar (new)

Ottoman Taverna

Oyamel

Pearl Dive Oyster Palace

The Red Hen

Royal

Sababa (new)

Sfoglina

Spark (new)

Spoken English (new)

Succotash (new)

Supra (new)

Thip Khao

Tiger Fork (new)

Timber Pizza Co. (new)

Toki Underground (new)

Unconventional Diner (new)

Whaley’s (new)

Zaytinya

