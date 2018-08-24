202
Isabella Eatery in Tysons to close for good (updated)

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline August 24, 2018 12:23 pm 08/24/2018 12:23pm
Mike Isabella’s massive Tysons food hall, Isabella Eatery, is shutting its doors for good Friday.

Tysons Galleria owner General Growth Properties (NYSE: GGP) said Friday that it had cut ties with Isabella, but that it will be looking for replacement tenants for the 40,000-square-foot food hall. General Growth’s full statement:

Isabella on Friday sent a statement to Washingtonian indicating his company did its best with the nine-venue food hall but ultimately could not make it work.

Earlier Friday, The Washington Post reported that two employees said they were told the food hall would close on Sunday. At the time, Isabella said he was still working with the landlord to keep the space open.

More than half of the stalls in Isabella Eatery were closed as of Tuesday, with only Graffiato, Nonfiction Coffee and Retro Creamery remaining open. The Eatery was serving a single menu…

