Isabella Eatery in Tysons to close for good (updated)

Tysons Galleria owner General Growth Properties said that it had cut ties with chef Mike Isabella, but that it will be looking for replacement tenants for the 40,000-square-foot food hall.

Mike Isabella’s massive Tysons food hall, Isabella Eatery, is shutting its doors for good Friday.

Tysons Galleria owner General Growth Properties (NYSE: GGP) said Friday that it had cut ties with Isabella, but that it will be looking for replacement tenants for the 40,000-square-foot food hall. General Growth’s full statement:

Isabella on Friday sent a statement to Washingtonian indicating his company did its best with the nine-venue food hall but ultimately could not make it work.

Earlier Friday, The Washington Post reported that two employees said they were told the food hall would close on Sunday. At the time, Isabella said he was still working with the landlord to keep the space open.

We’ve reached out to Mike Isabella Concepts for comment and will update this article when we learn more.

More than half of the stalls in Isabella Eatery were closed as of Tuesday, with only Graffiato, Nonfiction Coffee and Retro Creamery remaining open. The Eatery was serving a single menu…