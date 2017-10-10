Ahead of Guide, Michelin announces top ‘cheap eats’ for DC

WASHINGTON — One week ahead of D.C.’s second Michelin Guide release, the company announced its picks for this year’s “Bib Gourmand” distinction — a “cheap eats” honor, if you will.
Twenty-two establishments made the list, which recognizes restaurants for quality and value. Diners must be able to order two courses of food and a glass of wine or dessert for $40 or less, excluding tax and tip.
Rob Rubba’s Hazel is a new addition this year, as is Ivy City Smokehouse and Fabio and Maria Trabocchi’s Van Ness pasta house, Sfoglina. Recurring restaurants include Erik Bruner-Yang’s Maketto, José Andrés’ Zaytinya, and Bad Saint, which was named the second best new restaurant in the U.S. by Bon Appétit in 2016.
The Michelin Guide is one of the most highly revered and well-respected resources in the dining industry. Exceptional restaurants around the globe are designated one, two and three-star ratings by anonymous “inspectors.” Last year was D.C.’s first year to be included in the Guide. Twelve restaurants were awarded stars — nine with one star and three with two stars.