6 ways to transition your kitchen to fall

The days are shorter, the trees are changing colors and pumpkin is in coffee cups, candles and cupcakes. In other words, fall is here. But with the change of seasons — and the closing of farmers markets and community-supported agriculture programs — can come a reduction in the number of fruits and vegetables you eat.

It doesn’t have to be that way. Instead, embrace the convenience and tastiness of canned, frozen or dried produce. Here’s how:

1. Have a can plan. Fresh tomatoes are unbeatable in the height of the summer, but are sometimes inedible in the fall. Instead of suffering through pale, juice-less tomatoes, try different varieties of canned tomatoes like fire-roasted, flavored, whole, peeled, diced or stewed. They too are high in lycopene, a plant nutrient that may protect against heart disease and macular degeneration. Add them to sauces, chilies, soups and tacos to provide that great tomato taste. [See: 13 Foods That Do Your Eyes Good.] Canned pumpkin is also a healthy, convenient alternative to scooping out pumpkin flesh from the vegetable itself. And it’s not just for pie, but can be added to oats, muffins, pancakes, quick breads, sauces, soups and stews. Pumpkin is a great source of beta-carotene, which is important for eye and lung health. In addition, pumpkin is high in fiber. If you have leftover pumpkin, freeze it in ice cube trays and use the pumpkin cubes in smoothies, or add it to sauces, soups or stews. [See: Unusual Uses for Pumpkins.] (Getty Images/Justin Sullivan)

Editor’s note: The author is a spokesperson for California Dried Plums, but was not compensated for this post.

