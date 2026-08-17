Metrobus strikes, kills pedestrian in Northern Virginia, police say

Officers responded to the intersection of Carlin Springs Road and Columbia Pike for a pedestrian crash involving a Metrobus. The man was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A man died after a Metrobus struck him at Bailey’s Crossroads on Sunday night, the Fairfax County Police Department said.

Officers responded to the intersection of Carlin Springs Road and Columbia Pike for a pedestrian crash involving a Metrobus at 8:32 p.m.

The man was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the Metrobus driver remained at the scene.

Carlin Springs Road was closed in both directions following the crash, and police advised drivers to use alternate routes.

Fairfax County police said detectives with its Crash Reconstruction Unit are investigating. Metro Transit Police said in a social media post that Metro supervisors and officers are assisting.

No additional details about the victim or the circumstances of the crash were immediately released.

A map of the area is below.

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