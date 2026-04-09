Spanberger vetoes plan that would have allowed Fairfax County casino

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger has vetoed a plan that would have allowed a casino to be built in Fairfax County, suggesting the idea would have set a precedent against local decision-making on gambling.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger joined WTOP's Shawn and Anne to explain her choice to veto.

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger has vetoed a plan that would have allowed for a casino to be built in Fairfax County, citing the lack of support from the Northern Virginia suburb’s elected officials.

The proposal, which passed through the state’s General Assembly, would have paved the way for Fairfax County leaders to decide whether to put a casino question on the ballot. Based on the legislation, the casino and entertainment complex would have either been built near the Spring Hill Metro station or in the parking lot where Cirque du Soleil is typically held.

Advocates have said the potential casino project would bring needed jobs and revenue to Northern Virginia, often referencing business lost to Virginians who go to MGM National Harbor. Critics, though, have worried about crime, traffic and questioned whether Tysons needs a casino.

“Local governing boards should lead on proposed casino development, as has happened in every locality that now has a casino,” Spanberger said in a statement. “But in Fairfax County, the Board of Supervisors has explicitly opposed this legislation, and an overwhelming majority of the General Assembly members who represent Fairfax voted against it.”

The measure would have required a 1.5-million-square-foot mixed-use project that would have featured a convention center and entertainment complex. The idea has been contemplated in Richmond for several years.

Senate Majority Leader Scott Surovell, who led the effort for the project, said in a statement that the plan was Northern Virginia labor’s “No. 1 legislative priority” and said he’s “deeply disappointed” by the veto.

“The Sphere — one of the most iconic and transformative entertainment venues in the world — is going to MGM National Harbor, not Tysons,” Surovell said. “An independent analysis by (Ernst & Young) projects that venue alone will generate $1.5 billion in annual economic activity for Maryland and nearly 8,000 jobs. That is $1.5 billion every single year flowing to our neighbors across the Potomac — jobs, tax revenue and tourism that belong in Virginia, serving Virginia families. Maryland is competing aggressively for the large-whyscale entertainment investments of the future. We just handed them another win.”

Before the 2026 General Assembly session started, Fairfax County’s Board of Supervisors voted to leave the casino project out of its legislative priorities. McKay said he encouraged Spanberger to veto the plan. As it was debated, several state lawmakers representing Northern Virginia criticized the idea.

“Casinos were derived in Virginia to be put in places where local governments requested them, because they had few other options for economic success,” McKay told WTOP.

Some community members welcomed the idea of a casino, referencing jobs growth, the distance to Prince George’s County, Maryland, and the revenue it could bring the area. But overwhelmingly, critics worried about traffic and public safety.

“This was a special carveout for one locality, and Governor Spanberger rejected it,” said Lynne Mulston, chair of the No Fairfax Casino Coalition’s steering committee.“That decision respects local concerns and recognizes the need for transparent, evidence-based policy.”

In a news release, Spanberger said because Fairfax County leaders didn’t advocate for a referendum on the project, “the impact of this legislation is to supersede local authority.”

While the casino emerged as the focal point for the project, the vision also included a concert venue, hotel, entertainment district and IMAX center for sporting events. Referencing a 2019 report from Virginia’s Joint Legislative Audit and Review Committee, Surovell previously said a casino project would produce “more revenue than all the other casinos we’ve authorized in Virginia combined.”

In a statement, Dranesville Supervisor Jimmy Bierman called the casino bill “ill-conceived, unwanted and corrupt.”

“Casino proponents have consistently promised the moon, but their arguments have always fallen apart faster than a house of cards in a light wind,” Bierman said.

As for the possibility of the plan being considered in future General Assembly sessions, McKay said, “There aren’t nearly enough votes on this board of supervisors to ask for a casino in the near future. And so I think we’re safe as long as the bar is still a local government should be the one that asked for this and requested.”

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