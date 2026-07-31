As Fairfax Co.’s newest high school prepares to open, families frustrated with older Centreville High’s condition

The PTSA president said the Centreville campus “feels like a jail,” emphasizing issues with air conditioning and classroom conditions.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Fairfax Co. families frustrated by Centreville High School conditions

Thoraia Hussein’s kids attended Oakton High School in Fairfax County, Virginia, until last year, when they started taking classes at Centreville High.

They immediately noticed a difference, she said.

Oakton High was modernized and expanded in a renovation completed 2022.

But at Centreville High School, Hussein said indoor sports facilities, particularly the gym, aren’t in good condition. Neither are the music or art rooms or classrooms in general, she said.

One night during a grad event there was an issue with the electricity.

“My boys, both of them, they didn’t want to come to school,” Hussein said. “They saw the difference being in a different school that was renovated.”

And as Fairfax County prepares to open its first new high school in decades this fall, some families and students in the Northern Virginia suburb said the condition of Centreville High School doesn’t seem to be a priority.

“It is great that the new Skyview High School will open next month,” a rising junior at Centreville told the school board at a recent meeting, “but the Centreville community feels that you have neglected us.”

In 2021, Fairfax County voters approved funding for a project that would include renovating and adding capacity to Centreville High School. Renderings on the school district’s website reveal the scope, including updated classrooms and a renovated library.

But with Skyview High School in Herndon welcoming its first ninth and 10th graders in a few weeks, it’s unclear whether the extra room at Centreville is still necessary.

During a meeting in June, the school board tasked Superintendent Michelle Reid with examining renovation and potential capacity needs and update elected officials by Aug. 28.

Asked about family concerns, the district told WTOP in a statement that it has invested more than $260,000 in capital improvements at Centreville, including upgrades to flooring, athletic facilities and accessibility.

“Centreville High School is an important part of the Fairfax County Public Schools community, and we remain committed to providing each and every student with a safe, modern, and welcoming learning environment,” the statement said.

The proposed renovation was submitted for building permit review in January 2025. However, the statement said the site plan is contingent on what’s called a Floor Area Ratio requirement. A resolution to the zoning issue may require discussion with the Fairfax County Park Authority and possibly the Board of Supervisors, local news site FFX Now reported.

“As a result, architectural and engineering design activities have been placed on hold pending resolution of the FAR issue,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, Hussein, the PTSA president, said the Centreville campus “feels like a jail,” emphasizing issues with air conditioning and classroom conditions.

She and other parents plan to continue drawing attention to the issue in the coming weeks.

“I’ve been in many, many other schools in Fairfax County,” Hussein said. “This school’s condition is the worst.”

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