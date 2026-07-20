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Springfield man convicted of possession of child sex abuse images

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

July 20, 2026, 6:44 PM

A Springfield, Virginia, man who prosecutors said admitted to having 4 million images of child sexual abuse material was convicted Monday on related charges.

Police began investigating 39-year-old Nathaniel Lee, who worked as a tax preparer and Franconia Museum guide, in December 2022. Lee was requesting child sex abuse images on the file sharing network Freenet, prosecutors said.

When officers executed a search warrant in June 2024, they took multiple devices of Lee’s that contained a “large volume” of images and videos depicting minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct. Lee would later admit to possessing around 4 million images of child sex abuse material, according to prosecutors.

Lee was convicted Monday following a bench trial on three total counts in connection to his possession of the images and is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 6.

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Thomas Robertson

Thomas Robertson is an Associate Producer and Web Writer/Editor at WTOP. After graduating in 2019 from James Madison University, Thomas moved away from Virginia for the first time in his life to cover the local government beat for a small daily newspaper in Zanesville, Ohio.

trobertson@wtop.com

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