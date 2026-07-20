Springfield man convicted of possession of child sex abuse images

A Springfield man who prosecutors said admitted to having 4 million images of child sexual abuse material was convicted Monday on related charges.

A Springfield, Virginia, man who prosecutors said admitted to having 4 million images of child sexual abuse material was convicted Monday on related charges.

Police began investigating 39-year-old Nathaniel Lee, who worked as a tax preparer and Franconia Museum guide, in December 2022. Lee was requesting child sex abuse images on the file sharing network Freenet, prosecutors said.

When officers executed a search warrant in June 2024, they took multiple devices of Lee’s that contained a “large volume” of images and videos depicting minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct. Lee would later admit to possessing around 4 million images of child sex abuse material, according to prosecutors.

Lee was convicted Monday following a bench trial on three total counts in connection to his possession of the images and is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 6.

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