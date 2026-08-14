Gaithersburg man sentenced to 25 years in pipe-bombing case

Robert Stojinski, Jr., 43, pled guilty in April to piecing together — and then detonating — a pipe bomb at his house, injuring his eye and hand in the process.

A Gaithersburg man whose homemade bomb-making literally burst before the attention of authorities last fall is set to spend 25 years in prison.

Robert Stojinski Jr., 43, pled guilty in April to piecing together — and then detonating — a pipe bomb at his house, injuring his eye and hand in the process. On Monday, a Montgomery County judge sentenced Stojinski, to 54 years of jail time, with 29 years suspended and five years’ probation after his release.

Stojinski “had a history of threatening to do violence,” Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy wrote in a statement released by his office Thursday afternoon. “We are thankful that the judge has issued a lengthy prison sentence, during which the defendant will not be able to pose a danger to public safety.”

Stojinski had written in a text that he’d “wanted to blow up a CVS pharmacy,” two years ago, according to Lauren DeMarco, a state’s attorney’s office’s spokesperson. She wrote in an email to WTOP News that prosecutors had presented the text as evidence in court.

How Stojinski came to target the CVS was not immediately clear.

Crews with the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service got a call on the morning of Oct. 24, 2025, about an explosion at Stojinski’s home in the Empress Court cul-de-sac. When they arrived, they found a hole in the floor of the building’s second-story hallway and shards of burned metal piping scattered throughout the house.

Stojinski suffered injuries to his hand and eye, according to an arrest warrant filed on Oct. 28. Responding crews asked for backup from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. Phil Baker, a lieutenant with MCFRS’s bomb squad, filed for a search warrant.

One of the firefighters on the scene, asked Stojinski what happened. He replied: “I’d like to plead the fifth,” according to the warrant. He was soon rushed to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.

Investigators found another explosive — and more bomb parts — when they swept the house, as well as ghost guns and “components of ghost guns,” according to the state’s attorney’s office.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms questioned Stojinski at the hospital. That’s where he described taking fireworks apart, pouring black powder into steel pipes and activating the device with an electric charge before striking the contraption with a hammer, according to the arrest warrant.

Stojinski “stated it was something he had worked on for awhile,” the arrest warrant said.

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