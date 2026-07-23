Fairfax Co. special education teacher charged after alleged inappropriate contact with student

A Fairfax County Public Schools special education teacher has been charged after investigators said he had unlawful and inappropriate contact with a student.

A Fairfax County Public Schools special education teacher has been charged after investigators said he had unlawful and inappropriate contact with a student.

School administrators at Cooper Middle School were notified June 4 about concerns involving a teacher’s behavior, according to Fairfax County police. Detectives with the department’s Child Abuse Squad took over the investigation.

Police said detectives determined that Eliseo Perez, 35, of King George, engaged in unlawful and inappropriate contact with a student on two occasions in May.

Perez turned himself in Thursday and was charged with two counts of simple assault, police said. He was being held on a $4,000 bond.

According to police, Perez was placed on administrative leave after school officials learned of the allegations and has since been suspended without pay. Police said Perez has been employed as a teacher since 2025.

Victim specialists with the Fairfax County Police Department have been assigned to assist the student and connect them with resources, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this case or other possible incidents involving Perez to contact Fairfax County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-8477 or going to its website.

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