Fairfax soccer coach scammed parents out of $70,000, police say

Ahmed Mohamed, 31, was charged with 13 counts of embezzlement and 13 counts of computer fraud.

A soccer coach in Fairfax County, Virginia, is being accused of scamming multiple parents out of an estimated $70,000, authorities said.

Ahmed Mohamed, 31, was charged with 13 counts of embezzlement and 13 counts of computer fraud. More charges could be coming, as Fairfax County police told WTOP they identified four additional victims on Tuesday after announcing Mohamed’s arrest.

Police said they got information on June 25 regarding a scam involving a promised travel soccer camp in Italy. Their Financial Crimes Online Reporting System revealed that 13 people were victimized by the scam, in which each of them lost between $2,000 and $12,000.

“It’s going to take a little bit of time to be able to work through the legal process and being able to track down and, ultimately, what the goal is to recover the funds in their entirety for the victims,” said Lt. Michael Connor, of Fairfax County police.

Mohamed worked with the Alexandria Soccer Association, which gave him access to some of the victims of the scam, according to police.

He opened up his own business called the “Sporting Soccer Academy” in December 2025 and, according to Connor, “it seemed that he had built relationships with the victims.”

“When he opened his own business, it, on paper, was a legitimate LLC and then used that LLC to defraud the victims,” Connor said.

He added that this is a unique case in that Mohamed knew the people.

“That unique element of this case kind of makes it a little bit more difficult for the victims, for them to have been able to identify this as a potential scam,” Connor said. “Because he already operated with legitimacy, under a legitimate camp. He had built that relationship with a number of victims.”

Mohamed was arrested June 30 and taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center. He was later released.

Police have asked anyone with information regarding the scam to call the department’s financial crimes unit at 703-246-3533 or submit an anonymous tip at 1-866-411-8477.

WTOP’s Luke Lukert contributed to this report.

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