Va. state police say wrong-way driver at fault in 3-car crash on I-395 express lanes

The collision enmeshed three cars and sent debris skittering onto the main highways, forcing the express lanes to close for hours Thursday night

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I-395 wrong-way crash (Steve Dresner)

An alleged wrong-way driver is under investigation after a collision in the Interstate 395 reversible express lanes injured a Virginia state trooper in Alexandra, Virginia State Police said in a statement Friday.

The collision Thursday enmeshed three cars and sent debris skittering onto the main highways, forcing the express lanes to close for hours Thursday night and bottlenecking traffic into two lanes of I-95 in each direction.

On weekdays, the interstate’s middle lanes typically move northbound toward the District during the mornings, and southbound toward the Springfield interchange in the afternoon and at night.

But Thursday evening at 7:37, Virginia State Police said they got a call describing a car moving the wrong way — northbound — on Interstate 95 in Prince William County.

A state trooper managed to track the errant car to I-395 as it passed through Alexandria and turned their cruiser onto the express lanes from the north, police said.

At 7:46 p.m., police said the vehicles collided, and the wrong-way car careened into another vehicle before coming to rest.

The wrong-way driver was arrested at the crash scene before being taken to the hospital to be checked out, police said. The pursuing officer was also taken to an area hospital, then treated and released.

The statement did not list any charges against the driver, but said “the incident remains under investigation.”

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