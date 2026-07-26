Motorcyclist dies after collision with SUV in Northern Virginia

Fairfax County police said Jennifer Hollingsworth, 39, was riding a motorcycle on Ox Road when she struck a Buick Enclave in Fairfax Station Thursday.

A Fredericksburg, Virginia, woman was killed Thursday in a motorcycle crash in Fairfax Station, police said.

Officers responded around 7:13 p.m. to the intersection of Ox Road and Chapel Road for a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV.

Fairfax County police said Jennifer Hollingsworth, 39, was riding a 2025 Suzuki GSXR 750 motorcycle northbound on Ox Road when she struck a 2021 Buick Enclave that was turning left from southbound Ox Road onto eastbound Chapel Road.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Buick was not injured and remained at the scene, police said.

Police said investigators do not believe alcohol was a factor for the Buick driver. The Fairfax County Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate whether speed or alcohol played a role in the crash.

A map of the area is below.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fairfax County Police at 703-280-0543 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

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