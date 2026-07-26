Live Radio
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Motorcyclist dies after collision…

Motorcyclist dies after collision with SUV in Northern Virginia

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com

July 26, 2026, 11:29 AM

A Fredericksburg, Virginia, woman was killed Thursday in a motorcycle crash in Fairfax Station, police said.

Related stories

Officers responded around 7:13 p.m. to the intersection of Ox Road and Chapel Road for a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV.

Fairfax County police said Jennifer Hollingsworth, 39, was riding a 2025 Suzuki GSXR 750 motorcycle northbound on Ox Road when she struck a 2021 Buick Enclave that was turning left from southbound Ox Road onto eastbound Chapel Road.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Buick was not injured and remained at the scene, police said.

Police said investigators do not believe alcohol was a factor for the Buick driver. The Fairfax County Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate whether speed or alcohol played a role in the crash.

A map of the area is below.

(Courtesy Google Maps)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fairfax County Police at 703-280-0543 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Matt Small

Matt joined WTOP News at the start of 2020, after contributing to Washington’s top news outlet as an Associated Press journalist for nearly 18 years.

msmall@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up