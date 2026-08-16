Maryland man accused of peeping through Virginia woman’s window

Police in Virginia said video evidence helped identify a Maryland man accused of peeping through a woman's window.

A woman said a man peered through her Northern Virginia-window on two consecutive nights earlier this month, leading to the arrest of a Maryland man on peeping and stalking charges, police said.

Fairfax County police said officers responded around 10:25 p.m. Aug. 7 to the 5900 block of Coverdale Way in Franconia after a woman reported seeing a man outside her window. She told police the same thing had happened the night before.

Police said the suspect fled before officers arrived, but investigators used video footage and other evidence to identify him as Landon Anthony Taylor, 42, of Maryland. Taylor was arrested Aug. 14 in Rockville, with assistance from Fairfax police’s Warrant Squad, Metro Transit Police and Montgomery County Police.

Taylor was served with two counts of Peeping and one count of Stalking, according to police.

Detectives are asking anyone with information, or anyone who believes they may have been a victim of a crime involving Taylor, to contact Fairfax County police’s Criminal Investigation Division at 703-256-8035.

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