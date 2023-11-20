Md. man killed in Fairfax Co. single-vehicle crash

A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Fairfax County, Virginia, police said.

Officers said 21-year-old Issac Garcia Mendoza of Oxon Hill, Maryland, was driving northbound along Backlick Road just after 1:20 a.m. when the crash happened.

Witnesses told investigators Mendoza was speeding in an SUV when failed to turn onto Old Keene Mill Road. Instead, he collided with a Jersey barrier head-on. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminarily, investigators said they believe speed was a factor in the crash, but have yet to determine if alcohol or other substances may have been involved.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call investigators at 703-280-0543, submit anonymous tips at 1-866-411-8477 or share their anonymous tip online.

There have been 15 non-pedestrian-related fatal crashes in county this year, police said.

Below is a map with the location of the crash: