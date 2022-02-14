SUPER BOWL LVI: Latest from SoFi Stadium | What you need to know for Sunday's game | Column: Rams, Bengals put past aside | Watch: Ads look to future — and past
Home » Loudoun County, VA News » Sterling, Va. teenager killed…

Sterling, Va. teenager killed in single-vehicle crash

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

February 14, 2022, 12:03 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Loudoun County sheriffs say that a teenage driver was killed during a single-vehicle crash late Friday night.

Police say that Cristopher A. Lavayen, 19, was driving along Russell Branch Parkway at about 9 p.m. when the crash occurred

While driving a 2020 Ford Mustang through the area of Kncora Drive, the sheriff’s office says, his vehicle left the roadway, traveled through a fence and down an embankment.

The car was overturned, according to officers, in a retention pond before Lavayen was discovered.

First responders took the teen to Inova Loudoun Hospital, where he died from injuries sustained during the crash.

Police did not list any potential reasons for the crash and encouraged any witnesses who have not spoken to police to contact Investigator T. Bradley of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-777-1021.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Army’s approach to buying cloud services serves as foundation for JWCC

Lawmakers press White House for details on efforts to boost diversity across national security workforce

NRO looks to ease companies in the door with tiered cybersecurity requirements

Will CIO-SP4 finally reach the end of the beginning phase?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up