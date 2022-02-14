Sterling, Va. teenager killed in single-vehicle crash

Police say that Cristopher A. Lavayen, 19, was driving along Russell Branch Parkway at about 9 p.m. when the crash occurred

Loudoun County sheriffs say that a teenage driver was killed during a single-vehicle crash late Friday night.

While driving a 2020 Ford Mustang through the area of Kncora Drive, the sheriff’s office says, his vehicle left the roadway, traveled through a fence and down an embankment.

The car was overturned, according to officers, in a retention pond before Lavayen was discovered.

First responders took the teen to Inova Loudoun Hospital, where he died from injuries sustained during the crash.

Police did not list any potential reasons for the crash and encouraged any witnesses who have not spoken to police to contact Investigator T. Bradley of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-777-1021.