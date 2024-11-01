1 dead, 1 injured in single-vehicle crash in Reston

One man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after a single-vehicle crash in Reston, Virginia, Sunday morning.

One man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after a single-vehicle crash in Reston, Virginia, Sunday morning, police said.

Fairfax County police responded to North Shore Drive and Charter Oak Court, not far from Reston Town Center, before 4 a.m. about the crash.

Two people were taken to the hospital where the driver died, according to police. The woman suffered life-threatening injuries.

Crash reconstruction officers are investigating the collision.

Police closed North Shore Drive south of Temporary Road for several hours during their investigation and the roadway reopened at 9:20 a.m.

Below is a map of the area where the crash took place:

