Lawmakers share heartbreak after former Lt. Gov. Fairfax killed his wife and himself

Kenyan McDuffie, who stepped down from his at-large seat on the D.C. Council to run for mayor, said he grew up with the Fairfax family.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Police investigate apparent murder-suicide of former Va. Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax and wife

Lawmakers are expressing heartbreak and shock after police said Thursday that former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax had killed his wife and then himself overnight.

Police said Fairfax shot his wife, Dr. Cerina Fairfax, inside their Annandale house before turning the gun on himself. Their teenage son called 911 just after midnight to report the shootings.

The couple had been going through a divorce, according to Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis.

Kenyan McDuffie, who stepped down from his at-large seat on the D.C. Council to run for mayor, said he grew up with the Fairfax family and described it as an “unthinkable loss,” in a post on X.

I am heartbroken beyond words. The Fairfax family and my family have been close for as long as I can remember. Our parents knew one another. We grew up in each other’s lives. The bond between our families is one I have always carried with me, and today that bond is breaking… — Kenyan McDuffie (@kenyanmcduffie) April 16, 2026

While sharing condolences, Gov. Abigail Spanberger said she would be praying for the Fairfax’s children and called Cerina Fairfax “a devoted mother, beloved dentist in the Fairfax County community, and engaged supporter of her alma mater, Virginia Commonwealth University.”

Cerina Fairfax earned her doctor of dental surgery degree from VCU in 2005.

I am deeply saddened by the tragedy that occurred last night. I am praying for the Fairfax children, and I ask my fellow Virginians to hold them in their hearts and prayers. The murder of Dr. Cerina Fairfax in an apparent murder-suicide is a horrific tragedy. Dr. Fairfax was a… — Governor Abigail Spanberger (@GovernorVA) April 16, 2026

Spanberger also said there are resources available to those experiencing domestic violence and mental health crises.

“This tragedy reminds us that domestic violence can occur in any family and in any place,” the Democratic governor wrote in the post.

Virginia Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine also expressed their condolences to the couple’s children. Fairfax co-chaired Warner’s reelection campaign in Virginia back in 2014.

I’m keeping Cerina and Justin Fairfax’s children in my prayers as we all process this shocking and horrifying news. To any Virginian impacted by domestic violence, help is available at 1-800-799-7233. — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) April 16, 2026

Virginia Lt. Gov. Ghazala Hashmi called the deaths “devastating” in a statement posted on social media.

“My thoughts are with their children, loved ones, and numerous friends,” Hashmi, a Democrat, said in a statement. “Along with so many in the Commonwealth, I am filled with sorrow; I await further insights from our law enforcement officials.”

Jason Miyares, a Republican who served as Virginia’s attorney general from 2022 to January 2026, shared condolences online.

My heart goes out to the Fairfax family today, particularly the children. For anyone struggling with this kind of darkness, the most courageous thing you can do is ask for help. There is more help and friendship out there than we realize. “So do not fear, for I am with you; do… — Jason Miyares (@JasonMiyaresVA) April 16, 2026

Rep. Suhas Subramanyam, who represents Virginia’s 10th Congressional District, described Cerina Fairfax as a “kind, wonderful woman who was beloved by those who knew her,” in a post on X.

Cerina Fairfax was a kind, wonderful woman who was beloved by those who knew her. Like everyone else, I am shocked by this horrible act of violence. My heart goes out to their children, their family, and loved ones during this extremely difficult time. Domestic violence is far… — Rep. Suhas Subramanyam (VA-10) (@RepSuhas) April 16, 2026

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