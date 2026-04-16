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Lawmakers share heartbreak after former Lt. Gov. Fairfax killed his wife and himself

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

April 16, 2026, 12:51 PM

Police investigate apparent murder-suicide of former Va. Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax and wife

Lawmakers are expressing heartbreak and shock after police said Thursday that former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax had killed his wife and then himself overnight.

Police said Fairfax shot his wife, Dr. Cerina Fairfax, inside their Annandale house before turning the gun on himself. Their teenage son called 911 just after midnight to report the shootings.

The couple had been going through a divorce, according to Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis.

Kenyan McDuffie, who stepped down from his at-large seat on the D.C. Council to run for mayor, said he grew up with the Fairfax family and described it as an “unthinkable loss,” in a post on X.

While sharing condolences, Gov. Abigail Spanberger said she would be praying for the Fairfax’s children and called Cerina Fairfax “a devoted mother, beloved dentist in the Fairfax County community, and engaged supporter of her alma mater, Virginia Commonwealth University.”

Cerina Fairfax earned her doctor of dental surgery degree from VCU in 2005.

Spanberger also said there are resources available to those experiencing domestic violence and mental health crises.

“This tragedy reminds us that domestic violence can occur in any family and in any place,” the Democratic governor wrote in the post.

Virginia Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine also expressed their condolences to the couple’s children. Fairfax co-chaired Warner’s reelection campaign in Virginia back in 2014.

Virginia Lt. Gov. Ghazala Hashmi called the deaths “devastating” in a statement posted on social media.

“My thoughts are with their children, loved ones, and numerous friends,” Hashmi, a Democrat, said in a statement. “Along with so many in the Commonwealth, I am filled with sorrow; I await further insights from our law enforcement officials.”

Jason Miyares, a Republican who served as Virginia’s attorney general from 2022 to January 2026, shared condolences online.

Rep. Suhas Subramanyam, who represents Virginia’s 10th Congressional District, described Cerina Fairfax as a “kind, wonderful woman who was beloved by those who knew her,” in a post on X.

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Jessica Kronzer

Jessica Kronzer graduated from James Madison University in May 2021 after studying media and politics. She enjoys covering politics, advocacy and compelling human-interest stories.

jkronzer@wtop.com

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