Police accuse man wanted on multiple felonies of spraying them following Fairfax County car chase

A man wanted on multiple felonies was arrested by Fairfax County police in Virginia after he reportedly sprayed officers with a powerful mace used to repel bears.

A man wanted on multiple felonies was arrested by Fairfax County police in Virginia after he reportedly sprayed officers with a powerful mace used to repel bears.

Police say there was already several arrest warrants out for 46-year-old Rodney Johnson, when an officer using a license plate reader spotted his car on Richmond Highway Friday afternoon in the 8100 block of Richmond Highway in Hybla Valley.

He took off when officers tried to pull him over, leading police on a chase that ended when an officer used a maneuver to disable Johnson’s car on the Inner Loop of the Beltway in Alexandria.

As officers were trying to take him into custody, he sprayed them with bear spray, according to police.

Johnson was arrested and taken to a hospital with minor injuries

Two juveniles inside the car were exposed to the spray, and were taken to an area hospital, according to police.

Several officers were also treated at the scene for bear spray exposure and other injuries.

Johnson was transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center where he was served outstanding warrants for robbery, assault on law enforcement, possession of stolen property and other charges.

Officers are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Mount Vernon District Station at 703-360-8400. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477) and online.

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