Fairfax Co. police arrest armed man after Capital Beltway chase

Fairfax County police in Virginia say they've arrested an armed man after he fled from officers Friday evening.

Police busted him on Interstate 495 near Braddock Road in North Springfield.

He led police on a chase that ended shortly before 5 p.m.

Authorities said he was wanted for a felony related to an armed robbery.

Police said they recovered a gun and what appeared to be drugs.

The chase shut down several lanes. The Virginia Department of Transportation said the south left shoulder, left outside lane, left inside center lane, and left center lane are closed. Traffic backups are around 6 miles.

