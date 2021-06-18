Teen charged with abduction, other offenses following police chase in Fairfax Co.

An 18-year-old from Portsmouth, Virginia, was arrested on multiple charges after police said he led a state trooper on a chase in a stolen car on Friday morning in Fairfax County. He had two minor passengers and weapons inside the car, police said.

Malachi Handy was charged with several offenses, including two counts of abduction, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit, driving without a license and eluding police, according to a news release from Virginia State Police.

The news release said a trooper passed a Honda Civic going 80 mph in a 55 mph zone shortly after 8:30 a.m. Friday on Interstate 495. The trooper attempted to pull the car over, but when he flashed his lights and sirens, the Honda sped away. The trooper chased the car until the Honda rear-ended a trailer on Lee Chapel Road in Fairfax County, and the trooper then hit the back of the Honda, according to state police.

The driver, who police later identified as Handy, and the two 17-year-old female passengers got out of the Honda and ran, authorities said.

All three were later apprehended by police. One of the girls had been reported missing and has been reunited with a family member. The other was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Police said they found two guns inside the car and discovered that the Honda had been reported stolen in Virginia Beach.

Authorities are still investigating.