Montgomery County police chase ends in Fairfax Co. crash

A police chase that started in Germantown, Maryland, ended with a crash in Fairfax, Virginia, that appeared to have closed Route 7 at the Dulles Toll Road in Tysons, authorities said Monday.

A police chase that started in Germantown, Maryland, ended with a crash in Fairfax, Virginia, that closed Route 7 at the Dulles Toll Road in Tysons, authorities said Monday.

The Montgomery County police said they got a call at about 9:30 a.m. reporting that shots had been fired on Hawks Ridge Terrace in Germantown.

When officers got there, the police said, the suspect fled, firing at officers and heading toward Virginia.

The Montgomery County police said the suspect lost control and crashed in Fairfax.

Initially, the crash closed all eastbound and westbound lanes of Route 7 at the Dulles Toll Road. Shortly after 11 a.m. the westbound lanes had reopened.

The Montgomery County police said the suspect was taken to a hospital. They haven’t released any other information yet, including the name of the suspect.

Fairfax County resident Spencer Deese captured what appears to be the end of the chase on video: