2 dead after Herndon area house fire

Two people were found dead at the scene of a house fire Thursday morning in Herndon, Virginia, according to the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department.

Firefighters responded to reports of a fire at a home on Shellbark Place near Folly Lick Park in Dranesville just after 7 a.m. Crews put out the fire and, after searching the property, found two victims.

A spokesperson with the fire department confirmed to WTOP that there were no further injuries in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, and officials haven’t released the identities of the two people.

#FairfaxsBravest are on scene of a house fire in 1500 blk of Shellbark Pl in Herndon. Units arrived to fire showing. While conducting search operations, 2 people were found deceased. Fire is out. Fire investigators are on scene. @FairfaxCountyPD assisting with traffic control. pic.twitter.com/cCXXQ5QdUY — Fairfax County Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) November 6, 2025

This is a developing story.

WTOP’s Grace Newton contributed to this article.

