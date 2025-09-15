Live Radio
Man has critical injuries after shooting in Herndon

Meashel Gilliard

September 15, 2025, 9:29 AM

A man is fighting for his life after a shooting in Fairfax County, Virginia, Monday morning.

Police received a call at 5:03 a.m. to the 12700 block of Fantasia Drive in Herndon for a shooting.

The victim was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition.

The suspect was quickly located with the assistance of Herndon police and is now in custody.

Fairfax County police are investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

Below is a map of the area where the shooting took place:

Map of Herndon shooting
(Courtesy Google Maps)

