Man has critical injuries after shooting in Herndon

A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Fairfax County, Virginia, Monday morning.

A man is fighting for his life after a shooting in Fairfax County, Virginia, Monday morning.

Police received a call at 5:03 a.m. to the 12700 block of Fantasia Drive in Herndon for a shooting.

The victim was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition.

The suspect was quickly located with the assistance of Herndon police and is now in custody.

Fairfax County police are investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

Below is a map of the area where the shooting took place:

Stay with WTOP for the latest updates.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.