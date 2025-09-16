Man arrested after ramming into Herndon man’s vehicle and fatally shooting him, police say

A Fairfax County, Virginia, man was killed in a shooting in Herndon, and police have arrested a person they said rammed into the victim's vehicle before shooting him several times.

Herndon police took Muhammad Muzammil, 25, into custody after a shooting Monday morning in the 12700 block of Fantasia Drive that killed Irfan Syed, 45, of Herndon. Syed was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Muzammil, of no fixed address, was taken to the Fairfax County jail on charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held without bond.

Detectives found during their investigation that Muzammil rammed Syed’s vehicle, then shot him several times, Fairfax County police said in a news release.

Muzammil tried to leave the scene, according to police, but his vehicle was disabled. Police said he made contact with a community member, who called the non-emergency number “on his behalf and reported that Muzammil had shot someone.”

Fairfax County police responded to the scene and found the gun they believe was used in the shooting.

Police are still investigating what happened and ask anyone with information to call them at 703-246-7800, option 2. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via Crime Solvers at 866-411-TIPS.

