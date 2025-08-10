Live Radio
House fire engulfs Virginia home’s rear deck, no injuries reported

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

August 10, 2025, 12:39 PM

Firefighters respond to a fire in Clifton, Virginia, that engulfed a porch attached to a home. (Courtesy Fairfax County Fire and Rescue)
Firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire Saturday in Fairfax County, Virginia, after flames emerged at the exterior of the home.

Fairfax firefighters responded to the 13000 block of Sturno Drive in Clifton, as a fire engulfed a rear deck attached to a home.

Crews extinguished the blaze before it extended into the house, according to fire officials.

There were no reported injuries to those living in the home, or to the firefighters.

A cause for the fire has not yet been determined. Fire investigators were working the scene.

See a map of the fire location below:

(Courtesy Google Maps)

