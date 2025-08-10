House fire engulfs Virginia home’s rear deck, no injuries reported

First responders with the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue were on the scene of a house fire in Clifton, Virginia, on Saturday. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire Saturday in Fairfax County, Virginia, after flames emerged at the exterior of the home.

Fairfax firefighters responded to the 13000 block of Sturno Drive in Clifton, as a fire engulfed a rear deck attached to a home.

Crews extinguished the blaze before it extended into the house, according to fire officials.

There were no reported injuries to those living in the home, or to the firefighters.

A cause for the fire has not yet been determined. Fire investigators were working the scene.

See a map of the fire location below:

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.