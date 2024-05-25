Man charged with DWI in deadly Fairfax Co. pedestrian crash

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, charged the man who they said struck and killed a pedestrian in Huntington early Friday morning.

Michael Rambudhan, 38, of Woodbridge, was charged with driving while intoxicated and refusing to take a breath test.

The incident took place just after 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of North Kings Highway and Huntington Park Drive, according to police.

Police said Rambudhan was traveling northbound on North Kings Highway in a 2023 Acura MDX when it left the roadway and hit Lucius Gaskins, 54, of Alexandria, when he was on the sidewalk. Gaskins died at the scene.

Rambudhan is currently being held without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.

Authorities believe that alcohol and speed factored into the crash, which they’re still investigating.

Those with information are asked to call the Fairfax County Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543 or submit a tip at 1-866-411-8477.

WTOP’s Nia Dumas contributed to this story.

