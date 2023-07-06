Arrest made in string of Northern Virginia sexual assaults

A man who was wanted in connection with two sexual assaults in Chantilly, Virginia, and may be linked to others in Loudoun County has been arrested by Fairfax County police, the department said Thursday night.

A man who was wanted in connection with two sexual assaults in Chantilly, Virginia, and may be linked to others in Loudoun County has been arrested by Fairfax County police, the department said Thursday night.

Police said the first sexual assault in Chantilly happened May 18 in the 14500 block of Iberia Circle. A woman told police a stranger came into her home and tried to sexually assault her. She got away and was able to call police. She was taken to a hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.

The second assault happened just a couple of blocks away, in the 14500 block of Northeast Place, on July 3. Police said a man approached a woman outdoors and forcefully groped her before putting her in a chokehold. He ran off once the woman’s mother ran toward him, according to police.

Fairfax County police said they believe the man suspected in both sexual assaults is linked to another on May 10 at the Northern Virginia Community College Campus in Loudoun County.

New image of Chantilly sexual assault suspect. Detectives believe the man who sexually assaulted a woman on May 10 at Loudoun County’s Northern Virginia Community College Campus is the same suspect. Recognize him? Call 911 with any information. https://t.co/QM0nH1CLrX pic.twitter.com/Tp2OjLWEXy — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) July 6, 2023

Police hinted at other assaults, saying in the announcement of a Friday morning news conference on the case that the suspect “may be linked to others in Loudoun County.”

The man was arrested by Fairfax County officers Thursday night. The department said it would provide more information on the arrest and charges during Friday morning’s news conference.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.