Fairfax Co. police seek suspect in Chantilly sexual battery case

Detectives said they are investigating possible links with a May 18 case in which a man entered a woman's home just two blocks away on Iberia Circle.

Police are investigating a possible connection between two sexual assault cases in the same neighborhood of Chantilly, Virginia.

The Fairfax County Police Department said a man approached a woman outdoors in the 14500 block of Northeast Place around 11:30 a.m. Monday. The suspect forcefully grabbed the woman in a private area before putting her in a choke hold, according to police.

The woman’s mother, who was knocking on a neighbor’s door nearby, ran toward the assailant. Police said the man ran away before officers arrived.

In a news release Tuesday, police described the suspect as a man in his 40s with straight, black hair and a tall, medium build. Footage from a home security camera showed the suspect running from the scene, wearing gray clothing, a black hat and a surgical mask.

Detectives said they are investigating possible links with a May 18 case, in which police said a man entered a woman’s home just two blocks away on Iberia Circle, and attempted to sexually assault her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators by calling 703-246-7800, option 3. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online or through the crime solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.