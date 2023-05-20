Live Radio
Fairfax Co. officers searching for suspect in daytime burglary, attempted sexual assault

Dana Sukontarak | Dana.Sukontarak@wtop.com

May 20, 2023, 9:12 PM

Detectives from the Fairfax County Police Department’s Major Crimes Bureau are investigating a daytime burglary and attempted sexual assault after a man entered a woman’s home in Chantilly, Virginia.

Just after 12 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 14500 block of Iberia Circle after a woman said a stranger entered her residence through an unlocked door and attempted to sexually assault her, according to a release.

The victim was able to escape her house and contact the police. She was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect left on foot before police arrived to the scene. Police have shared a composite sketch of the man, described as 5-foot-6, wearing a long sleeve black shirt, dark pants and a light blue hospital-style mask.

A composite sketch of a suspect wanted for burglary and attempted sexual assault in Chantilly, Virginia, on May 18, 2023. (Courtesy Fairfax County Police Department)

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the FCPD’s Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 3. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by phone to 866-411-8477, and online at fairfaxcrimesolvers.org.

