Fairfax Co. officers searching for suspect in daytime burglary, attempted sexual assault

Detectives from the Fairfax County Police Department's Major Crimes Bureau are investigating a daytime burglary and attempted sexual assault after a man entered a woman's home in Chantilly.

Detectives from the Fairfax County Police Department’s Major Crimes Bureau are investigating a daytime burglary and attempted sexual assault after a man entered a woman’s home in Chantilly, Virginia.

Just after 12 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 14500 block of Iberia Circle after a woman said a stranger entered her residence through an unlocked door and attempted to sexually assault her, according to a release.

The victim was able to escape her house and contact the police. She was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect left on foot before police arrived to the scene. Police have shared a composite sketch of the man, described as 5-foot-6, wearing a long sleeve black shirt, dark pants and a light blue hospital-style mask.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the FCPD’s Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 3. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by phone to 866-411-8477, and online at fairfaxcrimesolvers.org.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.