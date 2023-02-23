Fairfax Co. administrators on leave as school investigates response to incident between students

Hayfield Elementary School Principal Jessica Lewis, an assistant principal and other staff members have been placed on leave from the Fairfax County, Virginia, school.

In a statement, a county spokeswoman told WTOP they’re on leave “while FCPS looks into their response to an alleged disciplinary incident between two students.”

The county said it’s unable to share more information about the alleged incident, citing student privacy laws.

For the rest of the week, Linda Ferguson and Michael Krajack will be leading the school.